Abstract

Researchers widely use the two-fluid model (TFM) to evaluate the performance of urban networks. However, the TFM is deterministic and does not capture the stochastic relation between speed and density. The present study develops a modified two-fluid model (MTFM). The variance function or the distribution of speed or travel time for a given density is incorporated using a percentile-based indicator, travel time uncertainty (TTU). The percentile-based indicators for the speed distribution are more robust than the variance or other moment-based indicators. The effect of TTU is incorporated using two parameters, α, and β. The applicability of the proposed MTFM is demonstrated using empirical data collected at the corridor and network levels. The TFM and MTFM were calibrated by formulating a nonlinear optimization problem. Based on the investigation using the corridor and network-level data, it was concluded that the MTFM showed better performance than the existing model. .

Language: en