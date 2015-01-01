|
Anna VABK, Darlong T, Chunchu M. Transp. Dev. Econ. 2023; 10(1): e6.
Abstract
This study has analyzed and modeled the vehicle's longitudinal acceleration behavior of passenger car and loaded truck on the horizontal curves of a two-lane highway passing through mountainous terrain. The acceleration profiles have shown that 98% of the vehicles are either accelerating or decelerating on the curve. The deceleration lengths measured from the point of curvature have shown that the cars and loaded trucks decelerated up to 70% and 40% of the curve length, respectively. The acceleration lengths measured from the point of curvature have shown that the cars and loaded trucks accelerated up to 50% and 30% of the curve length, respectively. The influence of geometric variables and vehicle parameters on the deceleration/acceleration length was analyzed through regression modeling.
Keywords
Acceleration length; Deceleration length; Horizontal curves; Naturalistic driving (ND) data; Two-lane rural highways