SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Morris AM. Terrorism Polit. Violence 2024; 36(2): 246-264.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/09546553.2022.2144730

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Contemporary conflicts are becoming increasingly transnational in nature. In particular, individuals are leaving their homelands to participate in foreign conflicts at an unprecedented rate. This paper analyzes the foreign fighter phenomenon in the context of the Islamic State. Using primary source data on individual ISIS members from the Middle East, this paper contributes to the literature with two key findings. The first affirms previous work on terrorist participants and finds that those who join the Islamic State are more educated and younger than others from the same country. Second, other characteristics that are thought to correlate with joining a terrorist organization, such as prior occupation and marital status, have an inconsistent association and vary by country. Specifically, individuals with a university education and who also hold an unskilled job have the highest likelihood of joining ISIS. Overall, the results suggest that relative deprivation drives participation in foreign fighting.


Language: en

Keywords

foreign fighter; islamic State; Terrorist participation; transnational conflict

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print