Abstract

This article examines the intersection of grievances, identity threats, and gender-based violence in the radicalization and attacks of post-9/11 lone actor terrorists in the United States. Before their attacks, many perpetrators committed acts of gender-based violence, and most experienced stressors related to the performance of hegemonic masculinity, a culturally constructed set of norms that places value on dominance and accomplishment. This study hypothesizes that these stressors might have been perceived as identity threats, catalyzing the attackers' downward spiral toward violence. A thematic diagram relating stressors, male identity, and lone actor terrorism is offered as an alternative framework for understanding radicalization.

