Abstract

This paper studies the subject of jihad in the Qur'an and the Prophet's conduct, and seeks to answer the following questions. What is the primary principle in the Islamic state's international relations with non-Muslim states? Is war or peace the primary principle in the relationship of the Islamic state with non-Muslim states? What is the nature of Islamic jihad? The primacy of war means that the cause of war and jihad with infidels and pagan states lies in their people's disbelief. The primacy of peace means that war is an exceptional situation, and whenever it occurs, it is not because of disbelief, but because of the aggression or hostility that has been shown by those states. This paper defends a pacific interpretation of jihad using an intra-textual interpretive method according to which the general verses of jihad should be understood based on the conditional verses, as opposed to claiming that the verses of peace have been abrogated by the verses of jihad.

Language: en