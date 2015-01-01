SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Ramakrishna K, Morales YRS, Renomeron-Morales S. Stud. Conflict Terrorism 2023; 46(12): 2538-2563.

This article argues that countering violent Islamist extremism in the southern Philippines requires greater employment of proactive Alternative Narratives (AN) rather than more reactive Counter-Narratives (CN). It offers the "4 M Way" of employing Alternative Narratives so as to achieve Information Dominance over countervailing violent extremist ideology. Properly executed, the 4 M Way could gradually steer vulnerable Muslims away from violent Islamist ideological rigidities toward the flexible beliefs that have long been part of the lived realities of Bangsamoro region--and essential for peace and stability in Muslim Mindanao.


