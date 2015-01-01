SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Asal V, Linebarger C, Greig JM. Stud. Conflict Terrorism 2023; 46(12): 2564-2597.

(Copyright © 2023, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

10.1080/1057610X.2021.1929051

unavailable

International attacks by rebel groups are an historically important phenomenon. Yet, few scholars have sought to understand why some rebel organizations "go abroad" and commence international attacks and some do not. We theorize that a rebel group's decision to attack internationally is partly the result of its home-state's counter-insurgency strategy. Home-states that employ broad-based repression discourage rebels from engaging in international attacks. By contrast, home-states that employ narrowly targeted repression accelerate rebel decisions to attack internationally. Finally, concessions by the home-state are a sufficient condition for the rebel groups in our data to never attack internationally.


