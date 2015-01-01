SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Lees N, Petersohn U. Stud. Conflict Terrorism 2023; 46(12): 2622-2645.

10.1080/1057610X.2021.1935700

The existing literature is unclear about whether private military and security companies (PMSCs) are a cause of increased conflict severity, or rather are simply hired within more severe conflicts. We argue that PMSCs do increase conflict severity, yet this is the result of an escalation strategy by states to regain territory from rebels. If contracted, PMSCs either substitute for host nation forces, or free up such conventional forces to engage in offensive operations. In both cases the conflict severity increases substantially. This argument is tested with OLS regression using data from 30 weak states from 1990 to 2007.


