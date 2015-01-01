Abstract

In order to study the effect of the venting direction on explosion pressure in liquefied petroleum gas pipelines, explosion accident scenarios are experimentally tested and numerically simulated in a pipeline model with different explosion venting directions. In addition, the effect characteristic is analyzed through the pressure field varying with time and peak pressure varying with the distance.



RESULTS show that the pressure in the vertical branch decreases sharply, while the pressure in the horizontal branch does not show an obvious decrease with explosion venting of the vertical branch. However, the pressure decreases obviously in both branches with explosion venting of the horizontal branch, and the biggest reduction of peak pressure of monitoring points is 73.55% compared with that without venting. In addition, large areas of negative pressure appear in both branches with explosion venting of the vertical branch; however, a large area of negative pressure area appears in the horizontal branch with explosion venting of the horizontal branch. What is more, the arrival time of peak pressure in the main pipe of the explosion pipeline is significantly reduced with explosion venting, which is caused by the different generation ways of peak pressure. The effect analysis result of the venting direction on explosion pressure could aid the optimal layout design of LPG pipelines with the location of venting and important facilities as well as with the selection of negative-pressure-resistant material and higher-accuracy sensors.

