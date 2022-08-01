|
Lee JH, Wheeler DC, Zimmerman EB, Hines AL, Chapman DA. Am. J. Prev. Med. 2023; 64(2): 149-156.
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
38584644
INTRODUCTION: The purpose of this study is to examine nationwide disparities in drug, alcohol, and suicide mortality; evaluate the association between county-level characteristics and these mortality rates; and illustrate spatial patterns of mortality risk to identify areas with elevated risk.
*Rural Population; *Substance-Related Disorders/mortality; *Suicide/statistics & numerical data; *Urban Population; Bayes Theorem; Ethnicity; Health Status Disparities; Humans; United States/epidemiology