Abstract

Among the multiple controversies surrounding hypersexuality is the important issue of whether it constitutes a univocal construct. Although an initial study supported its homogeneity, more resent research has identified two separate subcomponents-problematic sexuality and sexual drive. The present survey study addressed this issue in a sample that included both in-person tested college students (n = 69) and online respondents (n = 339). A factor analysis of scales attempting to capture the indicators of each subcomponent of hypersexuality yielded two correlated, but separate factors. Whereas Problematic Sexuality (PS) comprised scales measuring sexual compulsivity, using sex as a coping mechanism, and the negative consequences of sexual behavior, Sexual Drive (SD) was defined by frequent sexual activity, preoccupation with sexual fantasies, a predilection for impersonal sexual behavior, and facile sexual arousal. These two subcomponents of hypersexuality were found to covary with different types of impulsivity, further supporting their discrimination and providing external validation for their differentiation. Contrary to a priori hypotheses, however, PS correlated highly with Callous/Manipulative/Risk-Taking as well as with a predicted Affective Instability/Behavioral Disinhibition factor, suggesting that PS may constitute an equifinality of separate developmental trajectories for those high on both subtypes of hypersexuality.

