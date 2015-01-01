Abstract

BACKGROUND: In Sierra Leone, adolescents are increasingly engaging in risky activities, including cannabis use, which can lead to substance abuse, poor academic performance, and psychotic symptoms. This study aims to investigate the prevalence and associated factors of cannabis use among school-going adolescents in the country.



METHOD: Data for the study was sourced from the 2017 Sierra Leone Global School-based Student Health Survey (GSHS), a nationally representative survey conducted among adolescents aged 10-19 years using a multistage sampling methodology. A weighted sample of 1,467 adolescents in Sierra Leone was included in the study. The study utilised bivariate and multivariable logistic regression analysis to identify factors linked to cannabis use, presenting results using adjusted odds ratios and 95% confidence intervals.



RESULTS: The prevalence of cannabis use was 5.1% [3.0,8.6] among school-going adolescents in Sierra Leone. School-going adolescents who attempted suicide [aOR = 6.34, 95% CI = 1.71-23.45], used amphetamine [aOR = 15.84, 95% CI = 7.94-31.62] and were involved in sexual risk behaviour [aOR = 5.56, 95% CI = 2.18-14.20] were more likely to be associated with cannabis use.



CONCLUSION: In Sierra Leone, a small but non-trivial minority of students use cannabis. Ever-used amphetamines or methamphetamines, suicidal attempts, and sexual risk behaviour were the factors associated with cannabis use in Sierra Leone. The development of school-based health intervention programmes is crucial to address the risk factors associated with cannabis use among school-going adolescents.

