Abstract

Traumatic brain injury (TBI) is a complex condition characterized by a multifaceted pathophysiology. It presents significant diagnostic and prognostic challenges in clinical settings. This narrative review explores the evolving role of biofluid biomarkers as essential tools in the diagnosis, prognosis, and treatment of TBI. In recent times, preclinical and clinical trials utilizing these biofluid biomarkers have been actively pursued internationally. Among the biomarkers for nerve tissue proteins are neuronal biomarkers like neuronal specific enolase and ubiquitin C-terminal hydrolase L1; astroglia injury biomarkers such as S100B and glial fibrillary acidic protein; axonal injury and demyelination biomarkers, including neurofilaments and myelin basic protein; new axonal injury and neurodegeneration biomarkers like total tau and phosphorylated tau; and others such as spectrin breakdown products and microtubule-associated protein 2. The interpretation of these biomarkers can be influenced by various factors, including secretion from organs other than the injury site and systemic conditions. This review highlights the potential of these biomarkers to transform TBI management and emphasizes the need for continued research to validate their efficacy, refine testing platforms, and ultimately improve patient care and outcomes.

