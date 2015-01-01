Abstract

INTRODUCTION: The adolescent age group typically ranges from 10 to 19 years. This age group differs from the paediatric and adult populations based on their physiological, psychological, and social behaviour. Patients of this age group usually present with trauma, swellings, burns, hernias, hydroceles, haemorrhoids, fibroadenomas, abscesses, pilonidal diseases, etc. The objective of this study was to identify various causes requiring surgical intervention in adolescent patients and to determine the demography of these patients, reasons for surgery, and surgical outcomes in the patients of the adolescent age group.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: This single-centre, hospital record-based, retrospective, cross-sectional study was conducted on 445 adolescent patients who underwent various general surgical interventions from August 2022 to July 2023 in the Department of General Surgery, Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), Ranchi.



RESULTS: A total of 445 patients were included in this study; among them, 277 underwent elective surgeries and 168 emergency surgeries. Major surgeries included 315 patients, while 130 were daycare procedures. Males were 294, and 151 were females. Cyst excision was the most performed, followed by fibroadenoma excision. Burn (10.78%) was the most common cause requiring major intervention, followed by intestinal obstruction (6.96%) and perforation (6.51%). Mortality was observed in 6.51% of patients.



CONCLUSION: In this study, the adolescent age group required more elective surgical care as compared to emergency care. Among major surgeries, abdominal laparotomy was most common, and in daycare procedures as well as overall, cyst excision was most performed.

