Citation
Saw AK, Murari K, Kerketta Z, Rani K, Srivastava K, Noor N. Cureus 2024; 16(3): e55754.
Copyright © 2024, Curēus
DOI
PMID
38586758
PMCID
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: The adolescent age group typically ranges from 10 to 19 years. This age group differs from the paediatric and adult populations based on their physiological, psychological, and social behaviour. Patients of this age group usually present with trauma, swellings, burns, hernias, hydroceles, haemorrhoids, fibroadenomas, abscesses, pilonidal diseases, etc. The objective of this study was to identify various causes requiring surgical intervention in adolescent patients and to determine the demography of these patients, reasons for surgery, and surgical outcomes in the patients of the adolescent age group.
Language: en
Keywords
|
adolescent age group; elective surgery; emergency surgery; intestinal obstruction; intestinal perforation