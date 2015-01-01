Abstract

Aims The purpose of this study was to attempt to quantify the impact of skateboarding-related injuries on our local orthopaedic service.



METHOD Every presentation to the emergency departments of Gold Coast health public hospitals was retrospectively reviewed to determine whether these were skateboarding-related injuries. Between 2008 and 2018, 5,026 injuries were identified. Patient demographics, mechanism of injury, anatomic location of the injury, treatment, and medical specialty providing treatment were collected and analysed.



RESULTS Our investigation demonstrated that skateboarding injuries are common and cause significant trauma in a large percentage of cases. These injuries place a high demand on orthopaedic and emergency departments. This cohort demonstrated a male-to-female ratio of over 4:1. The most common injury type was fracture (44%), of which the upper limb (56%) was the most commonly affected anatomical region. Injuries to the wrist and hand account for 57% of all upper limb injuries, and ankle injuries account for 45% of lower limb injuries. Traumatic brain injuries and concussions account for 62% of all head injuries in this cohort. The mean age was 19 years, with a predominance of 18-25 years old. Only 14% of injuries occurred in those 30 and older. Definitive orthopaedic care, involving inpatient admissions and/or outpatient clinic follow-up, was required in at least 48% of cases, whilst 50% were able to be treated in the emergency department. Additionally, 86% of head injuries were able to be managed in the emergency department, and 11% required specialist neurosurgical management.



CONCLUSION Skateboard-related injuries represent a significant burden of trauma to the local community, predominantly musculoskeletal injuries within the adolescent and young male adult population. This research may direct future strategies for harm minimization, specifically targeted at this demographic of patients.

Language: en