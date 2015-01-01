Abstract

BACKGROUND: Maxillofacial Injury (MFI) is a major public health concern that is multifactorial in etiology-road traffic accidents (RTAs), falls and violence. RTAs are the major cause of maxillofacial injuries (MFIs) in countries like India. Recent studies have shown that maxillofacial fractures (MFF) constitute a significant proportion of facial injuries seen in hospitals (56.5%). The incidence of maxillofacial fractures can vary depending on several factors, including age, gender, and environmental factors. Of particular concern is the impact of seasonal variations, such as the monsoon season, which lead to high incidence of maxillofacial fractures due to hazardous conditions.



METHODS: A retrospective review of medical records was done in a tertiary-care dental teaching hospital was done.



RESULTS: Data of 200 subjects including 154 males (77%) and 46 females (23%) with a mean age of 35.38 ± 16.541 years; age range: 1 - 80 years was analyzed. A total of 200 MFI's were recorded between 2021 and 2022. Soft tissue injuries were reported in 37.5% of the cases in non-monsoon season and 42.3% of the cases during the monsoon season. Dentoalveolar fractures were reported in 6.2% of the cases during the non-monsoon seasons and 7.7% during the monsoon season. In this study, mandible was the most fractured bone (n=104,52%) followed by zygomatic complex (n=50, 25%). The frequently observed pattern among mandibular fracture was condyle 8.3% during the non-monsoon season and 2.9% during the monsoon season).



CONCLUSIONS: The results of the study indicate that mandibular fractures are most commonly seen in maxillofacial fractures, followed by fractures of the zygomatic complex. The study also reveals a higher incidence of soft tissue injuries and dentoalveolar fractures during the monsoon season. Further research is warranted to explore the factors that contribute to the seasonal variation in maxillofacial fractures for effective interventions to reduce their occurrence.

Language: en