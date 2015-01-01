|
Shukla AD, G S, Chakravarthy K, Kaushal A, Udeshi HM. F1000Res. 2023; 12: e1377.
(Copyright © 2023, F1000 Research)
38585231
BACKGROUND: Maxillofacial Injury (MFI) is a major public health concern that is multifactorial in etiology-road traffic accidents (RTAs), falls and violence. RTAs are the major cause of maxillofacial injuries (MFIs) in countries like India. Recent studies have shown that maxillofacial fractures (MFF) constitute a significant proportion of facial injuries seen in hospitals (56.5%). The incidence of maxillofacial fractures can vary depending on several factors, including age, gender, and environmental factors. Of particular concern is the impact of seasonal variations, such as the monsoon season, which lead to high incidence of maxillofacial fractures due to hazardous conditions.
*Mandibular Fractures/epidemiology/complications; *Maxillofacial Injuries/epidemiology/etiology; *Skull Fractures/complications/epidemiology; *Soft Tissue Injuries/complications/epidemiology; Accidents, Traffic; Adolescent; Adult; Aged; Aged, 80 and over; Child; Child, Preschool; Female; Hospitals, Teaching; Humans; Infant; Male; Maxillofacial injuries; Middle Aged; Retrospective Studies; Road Traffic Accidents; Seasons; Tertiary Healthcare; Young Adult