Abstract

This research aims to investigate the differences and causes behind distracted driving behavior among drivers with varying income levels. A comparative survey of 1121 drivers in Huainan City, China, was conducted, including 562 drivers from high-end communities representing the high-income group, and 559 drivers from general communities representing the low-income group. Employing social norms, risk perception, and experience as independent variables, the study further examines the role of in-group bias as a mediating variable, with distracted driving behavior serving as the dependent variable, through the construction of two structural equation models for analysis. The study found that among the high-income driver group, in-group bias significantly mediates the impact of social norms, risk perception, and experience on distracted driving behavior; however, this mediating effect is less pronounced in the low-income driver group. This finding is crucial for understanding the potential distracted driving behaviors induced by in-group bias within the high-income driver group and for effectively promoting driving safety. In summary, this research provides new insights into reducing distracted driving behavior among the high-income driver group, thereby enhancing road safety.

