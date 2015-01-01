Abstract

OBJECTIVE: This study aimed to explore male-female differences in suicide ideation (SI) and suicide risk factors in major depressive disorder (MDD).



METHODS: We analysed 482 adults (sample 1) and 438 elderly outpatients (sample 2) with MDD. Sample 1 was treated with different antidepressant combinations (escitalopram; bupropion plus escitalopram; venlafaxine plus mirtazapine) and assessed by means of the Concise Health Risk Tracking (SI), Quick Inventory of Depressive Symptomatology, Altman Mania Rating Scale and Psychiatric Diagnostic Screening Questionnaire. Sample 2 was treated with venlafaxine and assessed using the Hamilton scale for depression, Anxiety Sensitivity Index and Penn State Worry Questionnaire for anxiety, Beck Scale for Suicide Ideation and Repeatable Battery for the Assessment of Neuropsychological Status.



RESULTS: In sample 1, females had greater depression severity (O.R 0.961 99%CI: 0.929 - 0.995), males reported more alcohol abuse (O.R 1.299 99%CI: 1.118 - 1.509) and active SI (O.R 1.109 99%CI: 1.005 - 1.255). In sample 2 men showed more severe SI (O.R 1.067; 99%CI: 1.014 - 1.122) and weight loss (OR = 5.89 99%CI: 1.01 - 34.19), women more gastrointestinal symptoms.



CONCLUSIONS: In these selected samples, although women had more severe depression, men had more suicide risk factors. Such differences might contribute to men's increased suicide risk.

Language: en