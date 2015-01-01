|
Citation
|
Gerber K, Iriarte E, Sierra CJ. Invest. Educ. Enferm. 2023; 41(2).
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Asociación de Enfermeras de Antioquia)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38589320
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Numerous health conditions in the older adult population can be attributed to falls, including traumatic brain injury (TBI), which can lead to devastating short and long-term sequelae. Older adults are also more likely to experience frailty, which encompasses physical, psychological, and social deficits that may lead to adverse health outcomes. Our literature review synthesizes current evidence for understanding frailty in the context of TBI among older adults using the Integral Model of Frailty as a framework. CONTENT SYNTHESIS: A total of 32 articles were identified, and 9 articles were included. The results of this review indicate that outcomes resulting from TBI are closely linked to the physical, psychological, and social domains of frailty.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
accidental falls; brain injuries; frail elderly; multiple trauma