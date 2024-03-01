|
Citation
|
Lee DW, Kim K, Hyun J, Jung SJ. J. Affect. Disord. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38588726
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Mental disorders that follow traumatic experience may increase risk of suicidality, but a comprehensive approach to understand how these mental disorders mediate the association between psychological traumatic experience and suicidality should be elucidated. In this study, we attempted to provide comprehensive evidence on how depressive symptoms and neuroticism can mediate the association between psychological traumatic experiences and suicidal behaviours including suicidal ideation, suicidal planning, and suicide attempts.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Deliberate self-harm; Epidemiology; Psychosocial intervention; Suicide; Trauma