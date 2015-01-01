|
Citation
Wang X, Tian M, Zheng L, Qiao L, Liu Y, Yuan B. J. Int. Med. Res. 2024; 52(4): e3000605241233955.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, Field House Publishing)
DOI
PMID
38587839
Abstract
OBJECTIVE: With the recent exponential increase in express deliveries across China, the number of patients with flame burns caused by electric bicycle battery chargers (BEBBC) has markedly increased in burn units. In this study, we aimed to characterize BEBBC to systematically explore measures to prevent their occurrence.
Language: en
Keywords
*Bicycling; *Hospitals; burn unit; China/epidemiology; electric bicycle battery; Flame burn; Humans; infection; inhalation injury; mortality; Retrospective Studies