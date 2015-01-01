Abstract

OBJECTIVE: With the recent exponential increase in express deliveries across China, the number of patients with flame burns caused by electric bicycle battery chargers (BEBBC) has markedly increased in burn units. In this study, we aimed to characterize BEBBC to systematically explore measures to prevent their occurrence.



METHODS: We performed a retrospective chart review of patients with flame burns who visited the Burn Department of Rui Jin Hospital between January 2015 and December 2021.



RESULTS: Sixty-three patients with BEBBC and 1412 with types of other flame burn were included in this study. Fifty-six of the 63 BEBBC cases occurred between 9 pm and 7 am. BEBBC incidents involved a higher incidence of group burn in which multiple individuals were affected. Non-local patients with BEBBC were significantly younger than their local counterparts. BEBBC had a higher mortality than types of other flame burn.



CONCLUSIONS: The rising incidence of BEBBC calls for greater attention because of the associated high mortality and heavy burden on society. Enacting related legislation, disseminating information to the public, and improving treatment to control infection can help prevent BEBBC, increase its cure rate, and reduce patient mortality.

