Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To compare the evolution of depressive symptoms among depressive subtypes based on clinical and functional variables in a sample of primary care in Chile.



METHODS: A longitudinal study was conducted in the Maule Region of Chile, focusing on 8 primary care from February 2014 to September 2015. Clinical and functional variables, including Mini International Neuro-psychiatric Interview, Outcome Questionnaire interpersonal and social sub-scales, were applied in a latent class analysis. This analysis categorized 210 patients into 3 subtypes: complex depression (N = 100), recurrent depression (n = 96), and unique depression (n = 14). Complex depression, exhibited a higher probability of suicide attempts, interpersonal and social dysfunction, and association with adverse childhood experiences according the Brief Physical and Sexual Abuse Questionnaire. Patients were monitored over 1 year with the Hamilton scale. The Kruskal-Wallis, non-parametric test, followed by paired Mann-Whitney test evaluated difference in the severity of depressive symptoms between the groups. Additionally, data on mental health interventions were collected.



RESULTS: Out of the 210 patients, 89% were women, with a median age of 50 (range 37-58), and 40.1% with only primary education. Sociodemographic characteristics not differ between groups. Significant differences in depressive symptom severity between the groups were found (X(2) 90.06, P < .001, Kruskal-Wallis test, η(2) = 0.084). Post hoc analyses indicated higher depressive symptoms in complex depression compared to recurrent (Z = -9.501, P < .001) and unique (Z = -2.877, P = .004) depression, with no significant difference between recurrent and unique depression (Z = -1.58, P = .113). There were no differences in the number of medical and psychological controls between the groups. The patients with complex depression required greater modifications in the pharmacological prescriptions than those belonging to the other groups.



CONCLUSION: These results provide additional evidence of a complex depression subtype in primary care in Chile associated with adverse childhood experiences, that had worse resolution of depressive symptoms. Contrary to expectations, patients belonging to this group did not receive further medical and psychological interventions, probably due to a lack of specific clinical recommendations.

