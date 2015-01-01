Abstract

IMPORTANCE: Guidelines recommend seizure prophylaxis for early posttraumatic seizures (PTS) after severe traumatic brain injury (TBI). Use of antiseizure medications for early seizure prophylaxis after mild or moderate TBI remains controversial.



OBJECTIVE: To determine the association between seizure prophylaxis and risk reduction for early PTS in mild and moderate TBI. DATA SOURCES: PubMed, Google Scholar, and Web of Science (January 1, 1991, to April 18, 2023) were systematically searched. STUDY SELECTION: Observational studies of adult patients presenting to trauma centers in high-income countries with mild (Glasgow Coma Scale [GCS], 13-15) and moderate (GCS, 9-12) TBI comparing rates of early PTS among patients with seizure prophylaxis with those without seizure prophylaxis. DATA EXTRACTION AND SYNTHESIS: The Preferred Reporting Items for Systematic Reviews and Meta-analysis (PRISMA) reporting guidelines were used. Two authors independently reviewed all titles and abstracts, and 3 authors reviewed final studies for inclusion. A meta-analysis was performed using a random-effects model with absolute risk reduction. MAIN OUTCOME MEASURES: The main outcome was absolute risk reduction of early PTS, defined as seizures within 7 days of initial injury, in patients with mild or moderate TBI receiving seizure prophylaxis in the first week after injury. A secondary analysis was performed in patients with only mild TBI.



RESULTS: A total of 64 full articles were reviewed after screening; 8 studies (including 5637 patients) were included for the mild and moderate TBI analysis, and 5 studies (including 3803 patients) were included for the mild TBI analysis. The absolute risk reduction of seizure prophylaxis for early PTS in mild to moderate TBI (GCS, 9-15) was 0.6% (95% CI, 0.1%-1.2%; P = .02). The absolute risk reduction for mild TBI alone was similar 0.6% (95% CI, 0.01%-1.2%; P = .04). The number needed to treat to prevent 1 seizure was 167 patients.



CONCLUSION AND RELEVANCE: Seizure prophylaxis after mild and moderate TBI was associated with a small but statistically significant reduced risk of early posttraumatic seizures after mild and moderate TBI. The small absolute risk reduction and low prevalence of early seizures should be weighed against potential acute risks of antiseizure medications as well as the risk of inappropriate continuation beyond 7 days.

