Abstract

Experiencing the homicide of a loved one has a substantial impact on the mental health of family members and friends who must survive their loved one's tragic death. This systematic review aims to synthesize the current findings on post-homicide factors and identify the factors most frequently related to the mental health of homicidally bereaved individuals (HBI). Four databases were searched (PsycINFO, SCOPUS, Sociological Abstract, PubMed). The selection of studies was based on a peer review process conducted by two independent researchers to ensure interrater reliability. The articles were screened to ensure the presence of homicidally bereaved adults, resulting in a total of 35 eligible papers to be considered in the current review. Factors were organized into categories, with the criminal justice system-related factors (n = 18), social factors (n = 17), and coping factors (n = 13) being the most prevalent. This review identifies clinical avenues for preventing distress and fostering the well-being of HBI.

