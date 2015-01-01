Abstract

BACKGROUND: Psychological readiness to return to sports (RTS) has been associated with second anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury. However, this relationship is controversial because covariates such as anatomic and knee function characteristics have not been adequately considered.



PURPOSE/HYPOTHESIS: To investigate whether psychological readiness in the early postoperative period can predict the occurrence of a second ACL injury within 24 months after primary ACL reconstruction (ACLR) using propensity score analysis. It was hypothesized that patients with high ACL-RSI after injury (ACL-RSI) scores at 3 months postoperatively would have a second ACL injury within the projected postoperative period. STUDY DESIGN: Cohort study; Level of evidence, 3.



METHODS: Included were 169 patients who underwent primary ACLR using hamstring tendon autografts between November 2017 and July 2021 and also underwent knee functional assessments at 3 months postoperatively. The ACL-RSI scale was used to assess psychological readiness for RTS. A second ACL injury was defined if ipsilateral or contralateral ACL injury was confirmed by examination within 24 months postoperatively. Based on a previous study showing that 65 was the highest cutoff value for the ACL-RSI score for RTS, we classified patients into 2 groups: those with high ACL-RSI scores (≥65; group H) and those with low ACL-RSI scores (<65; group L). We generated 1-to-1 matched pairs using propensity score analysis and used log-rank testing to compare the rate of second ACL injury between the 2 groups.



RESULTS: More patients returned to any sports activities within 12 months in group H than in group L (90% vs 73%; P =.03). A second ACL injury within 24 months postoperatively was identified in 7% of patients (13/169). The rate of second ACL injury was significantly higher in group H than in group L (17.6% vs 3.4%; P =.001). In 43 matched pairs extracted using propensity scoring, the rate of second ACL injury was also higher in group H than in group L (18.6% vs 4.7%; P =.04).



CONCLUSION: Patients with a higher ACL-RSI score at 3 months exhibited a significantly higher incidence of second ACL injury within 24 months after primary ACLR.

