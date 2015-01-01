Abstract

Caring Cards is a peer-adaptation of caring contacts for suicide prevention, in which people with lived experience of suicidal thoughts and behaviors create handmade cards for peers currently experiencing suicidal thoughts and/or behaviors. The present study used data from a feasibility/acceptability study of Caring Cards at a Veterans Affairs Medical Center to explore preferences for this type of recovery-oriented suicide prevention intervention. Participants were 55 Veterans with a past (card makers, n=21) or current (card recipients, n=34) high-risk indication for suicide. Card makers participated in a 3-month weekly 60-120-minute group therapy to create cards. Card recipients received these cards monthly for six months. Survey and interview data were collected post-intervention. Pragmatic analysis of interview responses revealed preferences related to participation length, card content and frequency, group formatting, and accessibility. Among both card makers (76.2%-85.7%) and card recipients (94.1%), a majority recommended offering this intervention for Veterans who have previously or are currently struggling with mental health concerns. Over 60% of card makers wanted receive cards and 52.9% of card recipients wanted to make cards. These data further support the importance of lived experience voices in intervention development. Caring Cards, an intervention specifically focusing on improving well-being, meaning-making, and fulfillment in one's life, regards Veteran preferences as salient in the future implementation of a recovery-oriented approach to suicide prevention.

