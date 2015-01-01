|
Xu X, Li Y, Liu S, Wang W. Psychol. Res. Behav. Manag. 2024; 17: 1463-1475.
(Copyright © 2024, Dove Press)
38585334
PURPOSE: Bullying victimization is a serious issue among college students, which might affect the development of their social behaviors. Based on the theory of stress and coping and emotion regulation theory, the present study examined the mediating role of self-compassion and trauma-related shame between bullying victimization and cyber aggression/prosocial behavior.
bullying victimization; cyber aggression; emotional mechanisms; prosocial behavior; self-compassion; trauma-related shame