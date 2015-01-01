SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Zolotenkova GV, Minaeva PV, Polukhin NV, Kalashnikov DP. Sud. Med. Ekspert. 2024; 67(2): 12-16.

(Copyright © 2024, Izdatelstvo Meditsina)

10.17116/sudmed20246702112

38587152

The objective of the study is to examine the death incidence from mechanical asphyxia in the Russian Federation in the period from 2013 to 2022 yr., to determine the dynamics of changes in indicators of its main types and to reveal territorial specificity. The results obtained with the use of medical statistics methods can be applied to implement measures for health protection, prevent risk factors of fatal outcome among population, to improve the training of forensic medical experts.

Изучение частоты случаев смерти от механической асфиксии в Российской Федерации за период с 2013 по 2022 г., определение динамики изменений показателей основных ее видов и выявление территориальной специфики. Полученные с использованием методов медицинской статистики результаты могут быть использованы для реализации здоровьесохраняющих мероприятий, профилактики факторов риска наступления летального исхода среди населения, совершенствования подготовки судебно-медицинских экспертов.


Language: ru

*Asphyxia/etiology; death indicators; drowning; forensic medical expertise; hanging; Humans; mechanical asphyxia; Russia; violent death

