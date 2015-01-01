SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Kvacheva YE, Kovalev AV, Gribunov YP, Shestakova IN. Sud. Med. Ekspert. 2024; 67(2): 39-42.

(Copyright © 2024, Izdatelstvo Meditsina)

10.17116/sudmed20246702139

38587157

A rare clinical observation of death from prolonged uneven external irradiation due to the deliberate use of an ionizing radiation source for illegal purposes has been presented. The main difficulties of postmortem diagnosis of this type of radiation-induced injury, considering the features of histological examinations and special methods of retrospective dosimetric evaluations, have been identified.

Представлено редкое клиническое наблюдение смерти от пролонгированного неравномерного внешнего облучения вследствие умышленного применения источника ионизирующего излучения в противоправных целях. Обозначены основные трудности постмортальной диагностики данной разновидности радиационной травмы с учетом особенностей гистологических исследований и специальных методик ретроспективных дозиметрических оценок.


Language: ru

*Radiation, Ionizing; chronic radiation sickness; external irradiation; illegal use; radiation-induced injury; Retrospective Studies; source of ionizing radiation

