Citation
Kvacheva YE, Kovalev AV, Gribunov YP, Shestakova IN. Sud. Med. Ekspert. 2024; 67(2): 39-42.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, Izdatelstvo Meditsina)
DOI
PMID
38587157
Abstract
A rare clinical observation of death from prolonged uneven external irradiation due to the deliberate use of an ionizing radiation source for illegal purposes has been presented. The main difficulties of postmortem diagnosis of this type of radiation-induced injury, considering the features of histological examinations and special methods of retrospective dosimetric evaluations, have been identified.
Language: ru
Keywords
*Radiation, Ionizing; chronic radiation sickness; external irradiation; illegal use; radiation-induced injury; Retrospective Studies; source of ionizing radiation