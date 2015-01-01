Abstract

A rare clinical observation of death from prolonged uneven external irradiation due to the deliberate use of an ionizing radiation source for illegal purposes has been presented. The main difficulties of postmortem diagnosis of this type of radiation-induced injury, considering the features of histological examinations and special methods of retrospective dosimetric evaluations, have been identified.



===



Представлено редкое клиническое наблюдение смерти от пролонгированного неравномерного внешнего облучения вследствие умышленного применения источника ионизирующего излучения в противоправных целях. Обозначены основные трудности постмортальной диагностики данной разновидности радиационной травмы с учетом особенностей гистологических исследований и специальных методик ретроспективных дозиметрических оценок.

Language: ru