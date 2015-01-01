|
Rudolfsson L, Hammond L, Björklund C. Violence Against Women 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
This study focused on raped women's perceptions of their encounters with Swedish police, with a specific focus on quality of encounters, trust, questions asked during police interviews, and perceptions of justice. One hundred and six rape victims, 74 of whom had reported to the police, answered a web-based questionnaire.
Language: en
justice; police; questionnaire study; rape victims