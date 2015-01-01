Abstract

From 1996 until 2000, under the pretense of upholding women's rights and expanding access to family planning resources, the Peruvian government launched an aggressive sterilization campaign that disproportionately targeted Indigenous peoples. In total, 272,028 persons were sterilized, the majority of whom were of Indigenous descent and resided in rural and poor areas. Recent studies conclude this to be a case of genocide, with the state systematically subjecting an ethnic minority population--the Indigenous peoples--to a coercive sterilization campaign that sought to eliminate in whole or in part Andean and Amazonian Indigenous communities. Despite the alarming evidence about the genocide committed against Indigenous peoples, victims are yet to be recognized by the state. The denial of victims' sufferings leaves the work of building and creating humanity after atrocity incomplete. This study focuses on the unacknowledged memories of genocide, engaging in an analysis of the norms of reparations. The denial of the state to grant integral reparations, despite the existence of a modified law on reparations, points to a purposeful silencing of these victims. Furthermore, these practices represent a new layer of genocide against Indigenous peoples that neglects their victimhood and raises questions as to the absence of humanity after atrocity.

Language: en