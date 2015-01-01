SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Stepanov B. Violence 2023; 4(1-2): 30-47.

Copyright © 2023, SAGE Publishing

10.1177/26330024231215818

Michael Rothberg's concept of the "implicated subject" complicates the boundaries between the categories of "victim" and "perpetrator." Rothberg's work provides a wide framework developed through a comparative lens, broaching several nations and time periods--and, as I argue, can be extended even further. As I develop in this article, I see the "implicated subject" as a richer notion yet, one that not only imbricates victim and perpetrator but also subject and object, human and inhuman. Thus, focusing on the "implicated subject" as an ontological problematic, I add another case study to Rothberg's rich work--harki soldiers--in order to underscore how "implicated subjects" shed light on patterns of dehumanization and help us understand permutations of being in times of extreme cruelty.


Language: en
