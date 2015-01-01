SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Klein D. Violence 2023; 4(1-2): 101-124.

(Copyright © 2023, SAGE Publishing)

10.1177/26330024231220395

unavailable

The second half of the 20th century has seen the emergence of bystanders from the background into the center of conflict narratives. Managing conflicts increasingly refers to onlookers' responsibilities. This article seeks to ask why: Why have bystanders become a subject of concern and debate? What hinge events have centered bystanders in conflict narratives? How did bystanders evolve into potential agents of humanity after atrocity?


Language: en
