CONTACT US: Contact info
|
Citation
|
Klein D. Violence 2023; 4(1-2): 101-124.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, SAGE Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
The second half of the 20th century has seen the emergence of bystanders from the background into the center of conflict narratives. Managing conflicts increasingly refers to onlookers' responsibilities. This article seeks to ask why: Why have bystanders become a subject of concern and debate? What hinge events have centered bystanders in conflict narratives? How did bystanders evolve into potential agents of humanity after atrocity?
Language: en