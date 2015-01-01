Abstract

Genetic effects in child-adolescent drug use dependence are generally affected by age, gender, specific drug and stage of use. The genetic effect in alcohol-drug use increases with increasing age and the stage of use. In children and adolescents, genetic studies are mostly are carried out within the framework of gene-environment interactions, because environmental effects are more evident. No genetic analysis method adequately explains the variance, so the explanation of the phenotypic variance by the genetic effect during adolescence is low. Genetic studies related to alcohol-drug use disorders in children and adolescents focused more on tobacco/nicotine, alcohol and cannabis. Dopaminergic (DRD2, DRD4), serotonergic (5-HTTLPR), GABAergic (GABRA2, SLC6A1; GABRA6), oxytocin, opioid (OPRM1) and nicotinic receptor systems (CHRNA5- CHRNA3-CHRNB4) have been studied more frequently. In adolescents, genes associated with drug metabolism may play a greater role for abuse and/or addiction, while subjective effects of drugs may be important for regular and/or intensive use and novelty seeking/risk taking in initiation. Adolescents with any family history and/or environmental risk factor along with any of the risk gene polymorphisms should be considered as a genetically high risk group



Keywords: Alcohol, substance, addiction, genetics, adolescence



Çocuk ve ergenlerde alkol-madde kullanımı, genel olarak erken-orta ergenlikte başlar, geç ergenlikte düzenli ve sorunlu kullanıma ilerler ve erken erişkinlikte alkol-madde kullanım bozukluğuna (MKB) dönüşür. Ergenlik, fizyolojik, bilişsel, çevresel ve sosyal alanlarda oluşan değişiklikler sonucunda MKB açısından gelişimsel olarak riskli bir dönemdir.1 Başlangıç yaşı ve ergenlik döneminin gelişimsel yatkınlığı göz önüne alındığında, bu yaş grubunda genetik açıdan yüksek riskli grubu belirlemek önemlidir. Bu çalışma sadece çocuk ve ergenlerde madde kullanımı ve/veya kullanım bozukluğuna odaklanan PubMed (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/) ve Google Akademik (https://scholar.google.com/) veri tabanlarında bulunan genetik çalışmaları kapsamaktadır. Bu konudaki bilimsel içeriğin yoğunluğu göz önüne alındığında, ebeveyn alkol-madde kullanımının intrauterin dönemden itibaren çocuklarının alkol-madde kullanımına epigenetik etkisi kapsam dışında bırakılmıştır.

