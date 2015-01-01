Abstract

The prevention of child abuse, which causes significant problems that harm the child's physical and psychosocial health, is a very important issue. Psychiatric nurses have important roles and responsibilities in recognizing child abuse, knowing its effects on mental health, preventing and treating it. In this review, the effects of child abuse on mental health in childhood and adulthood and the role of nurses in preventing child abuse are discussed. Also approaches of psychiatric nurses for abused child in case of abuse are presented.



===



Tüm dünyada önemli bir sorun haline gelen çocuklara yönelik istismar, çocuğun sağlıklı büyümesine ve gelişmesine engel olan, kısa ve uzun vadeli ciddi psikolojik sorunlara yol açan bir durumdur. Sağlıklı çocukların ve sağlıklı toplumların oluşumunda çocuk istismarının önlenmesi zorunludur.1,2 Bu bağlamda çocuk istismarının bireyin ruh sağlığına etkisi üzerinde durulması gereken önemli konulardandır.



Dünya Sağlık Örgütü'ne göre çocuk istismarı çocuğun sağlığına, fiziksel ve psikososyal gelişimine zarar veren her türlü fiziksel, duygusal ve cinsel kötü muamele olarak tanımlanmaktadır.3 Çocuk istismarı, çocuğun yaşamını, ailesini ve toplumu olumsuz yönde etkileyen çocukta ciddi yaralanmalara, ölüme, davranışsal, duygusal ve sosyal sorunlara yol açan psikososyal bir sorundur.1,4 Bu bilgiler ışığında, bu yazıda çocuk istismarının çocuk ve erişkin yaş döneminde ruh sağlığına etkileri, çocuk istismarını önleme ve korumada hemşirelerin rolüne değinilmiş olup, istismar durumunda psikiyatri hemşirelerinin istismara maruz kalmış çocuğa yönelik girişimlerinden söz edilecektir.

Language: tr