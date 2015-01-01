|
Citation
Yazgı Demir ZG, Yilmaz M, Yılmaz S. Turk. J. Child Adol. Mental Health 2024; 31(1): 23-29.
Vernacular Title
Çocuk İstismarı: Ruh Sağlığına Etkileri ve Psikiyatri Hemşiresinin Sorumlulukları
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, Türkiye Çocuk ve Genç Psikiyatrisi Derneği)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
The prevention of child abuse, which causes significant problems that harm the child's physical and psychosocial health, is a very important issue. Psychiatric nurses have important roles and responsibilities in recognizing child abuse, knowing its effects on mental health, preventing and treating it. In this review, the effects of child abuse on mental health in childhood and adulthood and the role of nurses in preventing child abuse are discussed. Also approaches of psychiatric nurses for abused child in case of abuse are presented.
Language: tr