Abstract

Access to the internet and text messaging have affected social communication among young people in recent years. Most teenagers have a personal computer or cell phone. In this way, they can communicate with several people at the same time every day and are exposed to the effects and potentially harmful reflections of immediate contact.1 Rapid technological changes, the anonymity of the perpetrator, and potentially large audiences make preventing cyberbullying more complex than traditional bullying. Therefore, policymakers, educators, parents, and adolescents themselves should be aware of the potentially harmful effects of cyberbullying.2 According to Patchin and Hinduja3, cyberbullying is defined as deliberate and repetitive harm to another person through the use of computers, mobile phones, or electronic devices. When the incidence of cyberbullying was examined, it was stated that it was between 6.8% and 35.4% in a review study.4 20-40% of young people stated that they had experienced at least one cyberbullying experience during adolescence, and the number of cyber victims is increasing.5



Cyberbullies also had high conduct problems, hyperactivity, frequent smoking and drunkenness, and low prosocial behavior.2 The use of instant messaging applications, blogging, and chat rooms has been associated with harassment from the internet.6 Another study found a relationship between cyberbullying and school problems.7



Traditionally, coping strategies fall into two categories. These are the transactional model8 and the approach-avoidance model.9 According to the transactional model, it is described as problem-focused and emotion-focused. In this model, there are primary and secondary evaluation processes. The primary process involves assessing whether an event is a threat, and the secondary process involves choosing a specific coping strategy that is appropriate to the resources available to the individual.8 For example, a student who approaches the event with a problem-oriented approach may directly resist cyberbullying or seek help from those around him/her. A student who approaches the event with an emotional focus may cry and want to comfort herself/himself by thinking that there are more important life events to worry about.10 According to the approach-avoidance model, the individual evaluates whether he/she has sufficient resources to cope with the situation and then chooses either the approach mode (focused on solving the problem directly) or the avoidance mode.9 For example, a student who uses the approach strategy may face the cyberbully instead of ignoring the event. Students who use the avoidance strategy can delete threatening messages and ignore cyberbullies.



Amaç:



Çalışmamızda; ergenlerin siber zorbalıkla baş etme yöntemlerini ve bu yöntemlere etki eden faktörleri incelemeyi amaçladık. Bunun yanında, ergenlerin siber zorbalık mağduriyetine yönelik klinik yaklaşımda uygulanacak yaklaşım stratejilerine baş etme mekanizmalarının kullanımı açısından yeni bir bakış açısı kazandırarak gelecek çalışmalar için fikir oluşturmayı hedeflemekteyiz.

Gereç ve Yöntem:



Pamukkale Üniversitesi, Çocuk ve Ergen Psikiyatrisi Polikliniğine herhangi bir nedenle başvuran 161 lise öğrencisi ergen çalışmamıza dahil edilmiştir. Ergenlere uyguladığımız siber zorbalıkla başa çıkma ölçeğinde; siber zorbalıkla baş etme yöntemleri, sosyal destek arama, yardım arama, mücadele etme ve çevrimiçi güvenlik olarak değerlendirilmiştir. Katılımcılara ayrıca sosyo-demografik veri formu ve Güçler ve Güçlükler Anketi uygulanmıştır.

Bulgular:



Siber zorbalıkla baş etmede en çok tercih edilen yöntemin çevrimiçi güvenlik olduğu belirlenmiştir. Hiperaktivite/dikkatsizlik puanındaki artışın sosyal destek arama (b=0,218; p=0,004), yardım arama (b=0,216; p=0,004) ve çevrimiçi güvenlik puanlarını (b=0,227; p=0,004) artırdığı bulunmuştur. Prososyal ölçekteki puanların artması, sosyal destek arama (b=0,284; p=0,0001), yardım arama (b=0,293; p=0,0001), mücadele etme (b=0,246; p=0,001) ve çevrimiçi güvenlik puanları (b=0,198; p=0,009) üzerinde artırıcı bir etkiye sahip olduğu saptanmıştır. Erkek olmanın sosyal destek arama (b=-0,163; p=0,026) ve mücadele etme puanları (b=-0,254; p=0,002) üzerinde düşürücü bir etkiye sahip olduğu bulunmuştur. Davranış sorunu ölçeği puanlarının artışının, çevrimiçi güvenlik puanları (b=-0,249; p=0,001) üzerinde düşürücü bir etkiye sahip olduğu görülmüştür.

Sonuç:



Siber zorbalığa maruz kalan gençlere uygulanacak klinik yaklaşımların planlanmasında gençlerin sorun yaşadıkları alanların belirlenmesi ve bunların siber zorbalığa maruz kalma durumlarında başa çıkma stratejilerine etkisinin bilinmesinin önemli olacağını düşünmekteyiz. Gençlerin daha az kullandıkları mekanizmaların desteklenmesi ve sıklıkla kullandıkları mekanizmaların güçlendirilmesi, eşlik etmesi olası psikiyatrik eş tanıların oluşmasını engelleyebilecektir.



Anahtar Kelimeler: Siber zorbalık, ergen, baş etme yöntemleri

