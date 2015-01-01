Abstract

Information and communication technologies, especially the internet, have become increasingly important in life because they meet the needs of people, such as accessing information, storing and sharing information, and communicating easily with others. Studies indicate that adolescents intensively use these technologies, including mobile phones, the internet and computers, intensively.1,2 It has been reported that 95.0% of teenagers in the United States own a smartphone and 45.0% are online almost constantly (Pew Research Center 2018). This widespread use of electronic communication technologies among adolescents has led to the emergence of a type of bullying called cyberbullying, as well as providing benefits in many areas. At the same time, intense and problematic social media use may expose adolescents to environments where different forms of aggression can occur, including cyberbullying.3



Cyber victimization is defined as exposure to repetitive and intentional aggressive acts by a group or individual using electronic forms of communication.4 Cyber victimization can occur in a variety of media, including instant messaging (for example, via SkypeTM, MessengerTM, etc.), e-mail, text messages, web pages, chat rooms, blogs, social networking sites, and online games.5 Cyber victimization has some different aspects compared to other types of bullying. These can be listed as the prevalence of use of electronic devices that make it difficult to escape from victimization, their instant access to large masses, the permanence of the posts that increase the possibility of recurring victimization, and the anonymity of the perpetrators.6-8



In a study conducted by Schneider et al.9 with high school students between 2006 and 2012, it was reported that traditional school bullying was 1.7 times more common than cyber victimization in 2006, but in 2012, the two types of victimization were seen at similar rates. Many studies show that this increase in cyber victimization among adolescents is highly correlated with the widespread use of smartphones and the provision of interpersonal relationships online.10-12 Looking at the literature, it is observed that cyber victimization is related to various variables such as gender, parental education level, having a computer at home, daily internet usage time, supervision, purpose of using the internet, and having a personal mobile phone of the students.13-16 In the samples examined, the use of Instagram application, playing online games, increasing the number of games played, using the internet for three hours or more a day, using webcams, illegally downloading copyrighted material, and sharing personal information are considered as higher risk for cyber victimization.17-19 Parental non-monitoring of children's online activities and use is also stated as an important predictor of victimization.20 Parenting styles that include support, warmth, and encourage reasoning have been shown to be associated with less cyber victimization.21,22 In addition, having a positive parent-child relationship is reported to be a protective factor for a child's mental health, even during cyberbullying...



===





Amaç:



Bu çalışmanın amacı, koronavirüs hastalığı-2019 pandemisinde çocuk ve ergen psikiyatrisi polikliniklerine başvuran ergenlerde siber mağduriyet sıklığını, ailelerin çocukların internet kullanımına yönelik tutumlarını ve siber zorbalıkla baş etme yöntemlerini saptamaktır.

Gereç ve Yöntem:



Çalışmaya pandemi sürecinde kısıtlamaların uygulandığı dönemde Kocaeli Üniversitesi Çocuk Psikiyatri Anabilim Dalı'na birebir veya online başvuruda bulunan, 12-18 yaş arası 142 hasta dahil edilmiştir. Ebeveynlere Sosyodemografik Veri Formu, Ergenlere Siber Zorbalık Ölçeği, Ergenlere Yönelik Siber Zorbalıkla Başa Çıkma Ölçeği ve İnternet Aile Tutumu Ölçeği uygulanmıştır.

Bulgular:



Gruptaki ergenlerin 69'unun pandemi döneminde en az bir kez siber zorbalığa maruz kaldığı saptanmıştır. Siber mağdurların%59,2'si kız cinsiyette olup mağdurların yaş ortalaması 14,64±1,81 idi. Ergenlerin en sık çevrimiçi oyunlar (%21,8), mesajlaşma (%21,8) ve sosyal ağları (%9,9) kullanırken siber zorbalığa maruz kaldıkları gözlenmiştir. Siber mağdurlar olan ergenlerin en sık kullandığı baş etme yönteminin çevrimiçi güvenlik olduğu ve anlamlı düzeyde daha az yardım isteme yöntemini kullandıkları gözlenmiştir. Ailelerde ihmalkar tutumun siber mağdur olma ile ilişkili olduğu belirlenmiştir.

Sonuç:



Çalışmamızda pandemi sürecinde ergenlerde siber mağduriyet oranının yüksek olduğu, ailelerin bu durumdan haberdar olmadığı ve gençlerin uygun baş etme yöntemlerini kullanmadıkları bulunmuştur. Literatürde pandemi döneminde siber mağduriyete ilişkin ergenlerle sınırlı sayıda çalışma olduğu görülmüştür. Uzun süren pandemi sürecinde önlem almak ve uygun yönlendirmeler yapabilmek adına çalışmamızın önemli olduğu düşünülmektedir.



Anahtar Kelimeler: Siberzorbalık, siber mağduriyet, ergenler, aile araştırması, COVID-19

Language: tr