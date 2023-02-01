Abstract

It is known that the most important thing in maintaining the good health of citizens is to save their lives from possible fatal road accidents, ensure the cleanliness of the air space, isolation from excessive noise pollution, electromagnetic fields. The listed negative impacts generate intensive traffic flows, which are the main component of transport systems. The task of identifying the patterns of changes in motorization over the past five years has become important. Motoriization, as it was previously believed, is one of the characteristics of the well-being of the population. Growth is already accompanied in large cities by negative phenomena, such as: road accidents with loss of life; deterioration of air pool quality; excessive traffic noise; excessive electromagnetic fields that cause intense traffic flows. All these negative characteristics of the increase in the level of motorization formed the subject of this study. First of all, on the basis of statistical data, a chronological pattern of growth in the indicator of motorization has been found by year were revealed based of statistical data (they are described by showing filamentous and rectilinear equations): there is a constant increase for the period from 2017 to 2022. Functional dependencies of the influence of motorization levels on each of the hazards were also found: the influence of motorization on fatal road accidents and air pollution is described by exponential equations, and noise and electromagnetic ones are described by straight-line non-decreasing equations.



Based on the obtained results, conclusions were drawn regarding the reduction of their impact by replacing conventional transport systems with intelligent transport systems with elements of artificial intelligence.

Language: en