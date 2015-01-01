Abstract

There is limited research examining peer victimization (PV) experiences in early childhood, particularly during the transition from preschool to kindergarten. Given the gaps in the PV literature among this young population and the need for earlier PV prevention and intervention efforts, the current study advances the literature by examining: (1) the stability of the traditional forms of PV (i.e., physical PV and relational PV) from preschool to kindergarten and (2) which forms of PV predict the different functions of aggression concurrently and prospectively. Teachers reported on 62 predominantly White preschoolers and kindergarteners (60% boys) from an elementary school located in a small, rural community in the USA. Teachers completed measures of PV (including physical and relational experiences of PV) as well as proactive and reactive functions of aggression. While the traditional forms of PV are experienced by preschoolers, neither physical PV nor relational PV was found to be stable over time when also considering the other form of PV and sex as a control variable. Bivariate associations indicated that physical PV was positively associated with proactive aggression both concurrently and prospectively but only associated with reactive aggression concurrently. Additionally, bivariate associations indicated that relational PV was positively associated with proactive aggression and reactive aggression within time and associated with proactive aggression across time. However, when examining unique effects, regression analyses indicated that only relational PV was found to be associated with proactive aggression concurrently. This preliminary study supports the need for subsequent investigations into the development of PV in this age group.

Language: en