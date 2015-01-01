|
Ormiston HE, Renshaw TL. Sch. Ment. Health 2023; 15(4): 1076-1089.
(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
Universal screening for social, emotional, and behavioral risk is an important method for identifying students in need of additional or targeted support (Eklund and Dowdy in School Mental Health 6:40-49, 2014). Research is needed to explore how potential bias may be implicated in universal screening. We investigated student demographics as predictors of being placed at risk via a teacher-report measure: the Social, Academic, and Emotional Behavior Risk Screener as reported by Kilgus et al. (in: Theodore J. Christ et al. (eds) Social, academic, and emotional behavior risk screener (SAEBRS), 2014).
Language: en
Assessment; Diversity; Mental health services; Social justice; Social–emotional