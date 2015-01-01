|
Citation
Henderson Smith L, Franco MP, Bottiani JH. Sch. Ment. Health 2023; 15(4): 1113-1127.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
Increasingly, students are grappling with threats to their mental wellbeing, yet teachers receive little formal education or professional development in mental health literacy and how to support students who experience mental health concerns or trauma. Given mental health disparities that exist for American Indian/Alaska Native students (AI/AN), it is of particular importance for teachers to understand how to identify and respond in a culturally sensitive way when mental health issues arise. For this reason, we conducted a survey and focus groups to examine the perspectives of teachers of AI/AN students attending a Northern Plains tribal school on student mental health. The teachers (n = 18) were almost all White and teaching in a school with exclusively AI/AN students.
Language: en
Keywords
American Indian/Alaska Native; Mental Health Literacy; Teachers