Kishimoto T, Ji X, Ding X. Sch. Ment. Health 2023; 15(4): 1158-1172.
(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
Previous studies that examined the associations among bullying experiences, psychological disturbances, and executive functions showed mixed results. They focused on certain subcomponents of the three sets of variables and did not reflect the comprehensive relationship. The present study explored these associations through regularized generalized canonical correlation analysis and further examined executive functions and psychological disturbances associated with types of bullying participant roles (i.e., bully, victim, bully-victim, and noninvolved) within a sample of 1469 middle school students (62.5% male). Different subcomponents of executive functions, traditional bullying, cyberbullying, and psychological disturbances were assessed via a battery of questionnaires.
Bullying experiences; Executive function; Psychological disturbances; Regularized generalized canonical correlation analysis