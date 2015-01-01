|
Augsberger A, Carroll M, Howard RC, Ng G, Maldonado-Reis T, Amador A, Morabito MS, Green JG. Sch. Ment. Health 2024; 16(1): 95-110.
(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
Youth mental health crises in the USA increased dramatically during the COVID-19 pandemic. Schools are uniquely positioned to address the growing mental health needs of youth by connecting them with mental health services; however, they are often under-resourced to provide these services. This study used community resource mapping to identify the existence, distribution, and types of youth mental health crisis services available in the Boston area. Semi-structured interviews with school and community providers were conducted to examine the facilitators and barriers to youth mental health crisis service access.
Language: en
Crisis response; Health equity; Youth mental health