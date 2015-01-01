Abstract

Youth mental health crises in the USA increased dramatically during the COVID-19 pandemic. Schools are uniquely positioned to address the growing mental health needs of youth by connecting them with mental health services; however, they are often under-resourced to provide these services. This study used community resource mapping to identify the existence, distribution, and types of youth mental health crisis services available in the Boston area. Semi-structured interviews with school and community providers were conducted to examine the facilitators and barriers to youth mental health crisis service access.



FINDINGS show that while 23 programs were identified in Boston, there were gaps in terms of service availability by neighborhood, language accessibility, and type of crisis services provided. Thematic analysis of the qualitative interviews identified attitudinal and structural barriers to service utilization, including family stigma related to mental health diagnosis and services, resource accessibility and COVID-19 impacts, and the need for additional training and support for families and school-based staff.



FINDINGS demonstrate the need for cross-discipline school and community collaboration and culturally responsive mental health education and promotion.

Language: en