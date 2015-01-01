|
Dailey S, Laskey K. Safer Communities 2023; 22(4): 217-234.
(Copyright © 2023, Emerald Group Publishing)
unavailable
PURPOSE Reducing fatalities and increasing the number of students able to remain safe during an active shooter event is paramount to the health and well-being of schools and communities. Yet, methodological limitations and ethical concerns have restricted prior research on security measures during school shooter lockdown drills. This study aims to fill that gap by using virtual reality (VR) to statistically examine the effectiveness of active shooter response protocols in a simulated high school.
Active shooter; School lockdown; School safety; School security; School shooter; Simulation research; Virtual reality