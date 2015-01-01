SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Hevi SS, Agbenorxevi CD, Malcalm E, Gborse NMM, Hevi JM, Preko VY. Safer Communities 2023; 22(4): 281-295.

(Copyright © 2023, Emerald Group Publishing)

10.1108/SC-06-2023-0021

PURPOSE This paper aims to investigate the moderated-mediation roles of perception of police response to crime and digital interclass coalition against crime between fear of terrorist attacks and psychological distress among residents of Tema Metropolis in Ghana.

DESIGN/METHODOLOGY/APPROACH A cluster sampling technique was used in the selection of 577 residents who answered questions on fear of terrorism, perception of police response to crime, digital interclass coalition against crime and psychological distress. The study used regression analysis to assess the hypothesized paths.

FINDINGS The findings show that digital interclass coalition against crime moderates the partially mediated relationship between perception of police response to crime and residents' psychological distress. Research limitations/implications The study is limited in scope by the generalization of its findings, as it was restricted to only residents of Tema Metropolis in the Greater Accra Region of Ghana.

ORIGINALITY/VALUE This research is one of the first in criminal psychology to explore the relevance of police-public engagement in averting large-scale crime in an emerging economy.


Fear of terrorist attacks; Ghana; Large-scale emergencies; Police response; Psychological distress; UN sustainable development goals

